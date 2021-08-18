New batches of Vero Cell and Sputnik V vaccines arrive in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – New batches of Vero Cell and Sputnik V vaccines have been delivered to Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regional healthcare department said in a statement that new batches of the Chinese and Russian COVID vaccines had been delivered. 10,000 doses of the 1st and 2nd component of Vero Cell vaccine and 10,000 doses of the 2nd component of Sputnik V vaccines have been delivered and are to be distributed among vaccination rooms in upcoming days.

The department also added that Sputnik V vaccine is available at all outpatient clinics of the region.

Earlier it was reported that a spike in COVID-19 cases had been reported at the Tengiz oilfield.



