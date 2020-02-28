Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New batch of OneWeb satellites delivered to Baikonur spaceport

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
28 February 2020, 09:05
BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - The second batch of British OneWeb communications satellites has been delivered to the Baikonur Cosmodrome by An-124-100 cargo plane, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A video is posted by Roskosmos on its social network account.

It bears to remind that the first six OneWeb satellites were launched on February 28, 2019 from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana by the Soyuz-ST carrier rocket.

Another 34 satellites were sent to the orbit by the Soyuz 2.1 b rocket from the Baikonur spaceport on February 7.

In total, OneWeb plans to deploy 648 satellites on the near-earth orbit. By the next year the British company expects to ensure full-time communication for users around the globe.


Space exploration    Baikonur space center  
