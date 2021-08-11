Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses arrives in Atyrau

Adlet Seilkhanov
11 August 2021, 17:50
ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 19 thousand doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 19,350 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine have been delivered to the regional pharmaceutical warehouse. The entire batch of the doses is certified and will be distributed to 41 vaccination centers across the region.

As Askhan Baiduvaliyev, head of the regional health office, said, the number of people receiving the vaccine each day has been increased from 1,050 to 3,500.

As earlier reported 156 thousand residents of Atyrau region have been vaccinated against COVID-19.


