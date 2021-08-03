Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    New batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Iran

    3 August 2021, 14:08

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General of Asia-Pacific Department Reza Zabib said on Sunday that Iran has received the new consignment of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, IRNA reports.

    The consignment included 1,100,000 doses of vaccine, Zabib said in his Twitter account.

    Today, according to the scheduled plan, 1.1 million out of 2 million doses of the vaccine were imported to Iran, he added.

    According to Iranian Health Ministry, 9,925,603 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 2,741,979 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Meanwhile, Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) ‎imported the 10th consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines to the country on ‎Sunday morning.

    The consignment included 1,120,000 doses of vaccine, which arrived in Iran through Imam Khomeini International Airport and was delivered to the Ministry of Health to vaccinate the people.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News Iran COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    3 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    4 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    5 Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana