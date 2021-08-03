Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Iran

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 August 2021, 14:08
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General of Asia-Pacific Department Reza Zabib said on Sunday that Iran has received the new consignment of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, IRNA reports.

The consignment included 1,100,000 doses of vaccine, Zabib said in his Twitter account.

Today, according to the scheduled plan, 1.1 million out of 2 million doses of the vaccine were imported to Iran, he added.

According to Iranian Health Ministry, 9,925,603 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 2,741,979 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) ‎imported the 10th consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines to the country on ‎Sunday morning.

The consignment included 1,120,000 doses of vaccine, which arrived in Iran through Imam Khomeini International Airport and was delivered to the Ministry of Health to vaccinate the people.


