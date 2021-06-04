Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New appointments made at First President’s Office

    4 June 2021, 18:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy made a number of appointments in his Office, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    Adil Tursunov was appointed as the Assistant to the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy and Head of the Information and Analytical Maintenance Department of the Office of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy.

    Nurlan Kaimoldayev became the Deputy Head of the Office of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy.

    Aidos Ukibai was named the Adviser-Press Secretary of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    4 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously