New appointments made at First President’s Office

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 June 2021, 18:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy made a number of appointments in his Office, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

Adil Tursunov was appointed as the Assistant to the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy and Head of the Information and Analytical Maintenance Department of the Office of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy.

Nurlan Kaimoldayev became the Deputy Head of the Office of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy.

Aidos Ukibai was named the Adviser-Press Secretary of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy.

