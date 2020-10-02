Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New appointment made in Presidential Administration

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 October 2020, 11:39
New appointment made in Presidential Administration

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kairat Zhakipbayev has been appointed the head of the State and Legal Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Prior to this appointment he served as the Chairman of the Legal Statistics and Special Accounts Committee of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1964, Mr. Zhakipbayev is a graduate of the Kazakh State University. Throughout his professional career, he worked at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, the Ministry of Finance, and KEGOC JSC.


Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II