Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New appointment made in General Prosecutor’s Office

    21 October 2020, 13:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Sabit Nurlybai has been appointed the Chairman of the Legal Statistics and Special Records Committee of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan by a presidential decree, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The same decree relieved him of the post of the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.

    Born in 1967 in South Kazakhstan region, Mr. Nurlybai is a graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnical Institute and the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

    Throughout his career, Mr. Nurlybai held many posts in a number of ministries, namely the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. He served as the First Deputy Head of the Legal Statistics and Special Records Committee of the General Prosecutor’s Office in 2009-2017 and was an adviser to the Minister of Energy in 2018.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    4 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously