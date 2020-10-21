Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New appointment made in General Prosecutor’s Office

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 October 2020, 13:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Sabit Nurlybai has been appointed the Chairman of the Legal Statistics and Special Records Committee of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan by a presidential decree, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The same decree relieved him of the post of the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.

Born in 1967 in South Kazakhstan region, Mr. Nurlybai is a graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnical Institute and the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

Throughout his career, Mr. Nurlybai held many posts in a number of ministries, namely the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. He served as the First Deputy Head of the Legal Statistics and Special Records Committee of the General Prosecutor’s Office in 2009-2017 and was an adviser to the Minister of Energy in 2018.

Appointments, dismissals  
