Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New appointment made at sanitary an epidemiological control department of Zhetysu region

    23 June 2023, 16:09

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Samat Akhmetov has been appointed as the new deputy head of the sanitary an epidemiological control department of Zhetysu region of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Born in Pavlodar region, Samat Akhmetov is a graduate of the State Medical University of Semey city.

    Throughout his career he worked for the Pavlodar city department for consumers rights’ protection, at the public health protection department of Almaty region and at the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Zhetysu region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Ex-Petropavlovsk mayor receives new appointment in N Kazakhstan
    New mayor of Petropavlovsk named
    Five new judges join Kazakh Supreme Court
    New Kazakh Vice Minister of Information named
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    3 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    4 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    5 July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events