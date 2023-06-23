Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New appointment made at sanitary an epidemiological control department of Zhetysu region

Kudrenok Tatyana
23 June 2023, 16:09
New appointment made at sanitary an epidemiological control department of Zhetysu region Photo: The sanitary an epidemiological control department of Zhetysu region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Samat Akhmetov has been appointed as the new deputy head of the sanitary an epidemiological control department of Zhetysu region of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Born in Pavlodar region, Samat Akhmetov is a graduate of the State Medical University of Semey city.

Throughout his career he worked for the Pavlodar city department for consumers rights’ protection, at the public health protection department of Almaty region and at the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Zhetysu region.


