Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New appointment made at Prime Minister’s Office

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 April 2022, 17:08
New appointment made at Prime Minister’s Office

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Ruslan Magzumov has been appointed the head of the regional development department of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

Born in 1975 in Karaganda region he is a graduate of the Kazakh Institute of Consumer’s Cooperation and the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz.

He began his professional career back in 1996 at Karagandaavtodor. He worked at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 1998 and 2003. In 2003 he joined the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Between 2008 and 2010 he held posts at transport companies and later joined the Kazakh Agency for Statistics. He then served at the ministries of communication and information, as well as transport and communications.

In 2020 he became a part of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan