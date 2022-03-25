Go to the main site
    New appointment made at Presidential Affairs Department

    25 March 2022, 13:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Marzhan Akimzhanova was appointed the deputy head of the Department of the Presidential Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    She was relieved of her post as the Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    She was born on June 19, 1971 in Almaty region.

    In 1999 graduated from the Kazakh State Women’s Teachers’ Training Institute.

    Marzhan Akimzhanova started her career as a laboratory assistant, appointed then as the Human Resources officer at the Mechanical Science and Engineering Institute of the Kazakh Academy of Sciences in 1991-1993.

    Throughout her career she held the post of the member of the editorial and publishing unit of the Kazakh Supreme Council in 1993-1995, member of the internal policy department at the Cabinet of Minister of Kazakhstan in 1995, senior specialist, assistant, senior assistant, specialist, senior specialist, head of the Kazakh President’s press service section in 1997-2012.

    In 2012-2021 she acted as the deputy Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan. On February 4, 2021 the Head of State decreed to appoint her as the Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan

