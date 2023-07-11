New appointment made at Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Aidar Abildabekov has been appointed as the Chairman of the Trade Committee of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Government’s Telegram channel.

Born in 1970, he is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

He began his career in 1996 in business structures and trade. Later between 1998 and 2009 he worked in the customs authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Between 2009 and 2022 he held posts in the statistics agencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty city as well as South Kazakhstan and Turkistan regions.

Prior to the recent appointment he served as the deputy chairman of the Trade Committee.