    New appointment in Turkestan region

    21 December 2019, 14:29

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Ulasbek Sadibekov has been appointed as the new akim (head) of Sairam district in Turkestan region, Kazinform has learnt from the regional press service.

    Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev introduced the newly appointed akim to the staff of the regional administration wishing him good luck.

    Born in 1983, Mr. Sadibekov held many posts in the administration of South Kazakhstan region which was later renamed into Turkestan region. In 2012, he joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. Prior to the recent appoint he was Assistant to Mr. Shukeyev.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

