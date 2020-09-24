Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New appointment in Kazakhstan’s Presidential Administration

    24 September 2020, 12:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Madi Takiyev has been named the head of the Socioeconomic Monitoring Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    According to the statement released by the Akorda press service, by the decree of the Head of State Madi Takiyev was appointed the head of the Socioeconomic Monitoring Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Former head of the department Maksat Mukhanov was relieved of the post by a respective decree.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    New Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs named
    Deputy Head of Department of Presidential Affairs relieved of post
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    4 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously