New appointment at Ministry of Labor and Social Protection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By the order of Birzhan Nurymbetov, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Yerbol Nurgaliyev was appointed to serve as chairman of the Labor, Social Protection and Migration Committee under the Ministry, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Prime Minister.

Yerbol Nurgaliyev was born on February 10, 1975 in the village of Mikhailovka, Zharminsky District, East Kazakhstan region. In 2000, he graduateв from the Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University, in 2010 - the Kazakh Humanitarian -Law Innovation University, in 2018 - the K. Zhubanov Aktobe Regional State University.

He began his career in 1994 as a secondary school teacher. In 2002, he held the post of head of the regional department of domestic politics and social sphere in East Kazakhstan region. In April 2011, he was appointed as head of the Internal Policy Department (East Kazakhstan region). In December 2015, he worked as head of the Department of Internal Policy in Aktobe region. In 2017, he took up the post of deputy governor of Aktobe region. From November 2018 - to present he chaired the Internal Policy Department under the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.