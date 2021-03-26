Go to the main site
    New appointment at Ministry of Information and Social Development

    26 March 2021, 14:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Galym Shoikin has been appointed the Chairman of the Committee for inter-ethnic relations development of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

    Born in 1977, Galym Shoikin is a native of Akmola region and a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Civil Service Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Myrzakhmetov Kokshetau University.

    Throughout his professional career he worked at the Ministry of Culture, Information and Public Accord, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Nur Otan Party, and the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

    Since May 2020 he has been serving as the Deputy Chairman of the Committee for inter-ethnic relations development of the Ministry of Information and Social Development.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals
