New appointment announced at Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askar Abdrakhmanov has been named the Chairman of the International Information Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the Telegram channel of the ministry, Mr. Abdrakhmanov was born in 1979. In 2002 he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He started his professional career as a researcher and lecturer at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science and then worked at the World Economy and Policy Institute of the First President Foundation and the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He did internships in Poland, the U.S. and France.

He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2009. Mr. Abdrakhmanov served as an advisor at the Kazakh Embassy in Poland and Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to UNESCO in Paris.

He is fluent in English, Polish and French.