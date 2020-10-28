Go to the main site
    New appointment announced at Kazakh Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms

    28 October 2020, 13:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nurbolat Aidapkelov has been appointed as the head of the National Statistics Bureau of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State signed the decree appointing Mr. Aidapkelov to the post.

    Born in Zhambyl region, Mr. Aidapkelov is a graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy and the Kazakh Humanities and Law University.

    Prior to the appointment he was the Chairman of the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

