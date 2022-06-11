Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New akim of Zhetysu region named

    11 June 2022, 16:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Former member of the Kazakh Senate Beibit Issabayev was named akim (governor) of Zhetysu region in accordance with the president’s decree, Kazinform reports.

    Beibit Issabayev was born on 4 December 1962 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Beibit Issabayev worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and served at the Kazakh embassies in Pakistan, Turkey, Albania, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan. He was head of the President’ Representative Office in the Parliament of Kazakhstan. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in July 2019.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals Regions Kazakhstan Zhetysu region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    4 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously