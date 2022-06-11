New akim of Zhetysu region named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Former member of the Kazakh Senate Beibit Issabayev was named akim (governor) of Zhetysu region in accordance with the president’s decree, Kazinform reports.

Beibit Issabayev was born on 4 December 1962 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Beibit Issabayev worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and served at the Kazakh embassies in Pakistan, Turkey, Albania, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan. He was head of the President’ Representative Office in the Parliament of Kazakhstan. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in July 2019.



