New akim of Uralsk named

URALSK. KAZINFORM – Mirzhan Satkanov has been appointed as the new akim (mayor) of Uralsk city, Kazinform has learnt from Mgorod.kz.

Born in 1977 Mirzhan Satkanov is a graduate of a Turkish university.

He began his career as a leading specialist of the finance department of the Uralsk city administration.

Throughout his career he served in the regional administration of West Kazakhstan region. He headed the passenger transport and motorways department of the region administration for a year. Then, he took up the post of the deputy akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region.

Prior to the recent appointment he was the akim (head) of Burlin district since September 2019.