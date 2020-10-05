Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New akim of Rundy appointed

    5 October 2020, 18:27

    RUDNY. KAZINFORM – New akim (mayor) of Rundy town has been appointed, Kazinform reports.

    Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov appointed Kuandyk Ispergenov and introduced him to the staff of the town’s administration. Ispergenov’s appointed was agreed with the regional authorities.

    Born in 1970, Mr. Ispergenov is a native of Kostanay region. He is a graduate of the Rudny Industrial Institute and the Kostanay Social Academy.

    Prior to the appoint he served as akim (head) of Beimbet Mailine district in the town.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kostanay region Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under Kazakh President appointed
    UK names Elan Closs Stephens acting chair of BBC after Richard Sharp's resignation
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region