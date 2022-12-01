New akim of North Kazakhstan region named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Head of State decreed to appoint former First Vice Minister of Ministry of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov as the new akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The 56-year-old Saparov is a graduate of the Omsk Agricultural Institute and the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University.

At the start of his career he held several posts at the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Afterwards he served as akim (head) of two districts in North Kazakhstan region.

Saparov also was the deputy akim of North Kazakhstan region for agriculture between 2010-2011. In 2019 he was appointed as the first deputy akim of North Kazakhstan region and then took the post of the First Vice Minister of Ministry of Agriculture.

Ex-governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov held the post since March 2017.

While introducing the newly appointed akim of North Kazakhstan region, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov noted the new leadership faces a lot of tasks aimed at all-round development of economic and social spheres.

Four new schools and 46 healthcare facilities are to be opened and constructed in the region in the near future in line with the recent state-of-the-nation address delivered by the Head of State this September. Measures will be taken to develop agricultural sector, entrepreneurship in rural areas and improving living conditions there.

According to Prime Minister Smailov, Aidarbek Saparov will be the one responsible for the implementation of the tasks given.

Photo: gov.kz



