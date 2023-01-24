Go to the main site
    New akim of Kulsary town appointed

    24 January 2023, 15:16

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Kadirzhan Adinov was appointed the new akim (mayor) of the town of Kulsary located in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Born in 1991 in Kulsary, Kadirzhan Adinov is a graduate of the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University and the Dosmukhamedov Atyrau State University.

    He kicked off his career as a part-time employee of the office of the mayor of Kulsary town in 2014 and then served as the chief specialist of the office for two years.

    Prior to the appointment he was the deputy mayor of Kursary town since December 2019.


    Photo:gov.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

