Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New akim of Kulsary town appointed

24 January 2023, 15:16
New akim of Kulsary town appointed

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Kadirzhan Adinov was appointed the new akim (mayor) of the town of Kulsary located in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Born in 1991 in Kulsary, Kadirzhan Adinov is a graduate of the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University and the Dosmukhamedov Atyrau State University.

He kicked off his career as a part-time employee of the office of the mayor of Kulsary town in 2014 and then served as the chief specialist of the office for two years.

Prior to the appointment he was the deputy mayor of Kursary town since December 2019.


Photo:gov.kz

Related news
Deputy Governor of W Kazakhstan named
New akim of Karaganda appointed
Yerkezhan Kuntugan named as Jibek Joly TV Channel Director
Теги:
Read also
Educational center for special needs kids inaugurated in Kazakhstan
Nail Akhmetzakirov appointed Chief of Judicial Administration
Deputy Governor of W Kazakhstan named
Alikhan Smailov elected Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna Fund's Directors Board
Yerkezhan Kuntugan named as Jibek Joly TV Channel Director
New akim of Karaganda appointed
Banco do Brasil has its first woman head
Justice Ministry’s new official spokesperson named
News Partner
Popular
1 Flu cases surge continues in Kazakhstan
2 3 Kazakh boxers propel to 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships final
3 International community wants transparent elections in Kazakhstan – American experts
4 Kazakhstan to increase sugar-beet acreage
5 COVID-19 deaths down 14% in one week in Italy says GIMBE

News