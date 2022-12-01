New akim of Kostanay region named

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Kumar Aksakalov has been appointed as the new akim (governor) of Kostanay region in accordance with the presidential decree, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Native of Kostanay region the newly appointed governor Aksakalov worked at the Presidential Administration in early 2000s. Between 2006 and 2010 he was the akim of Zhambyl region and then up until 2015 he served at the Nur Otan Party.

In 2015 he was named the deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2017 he became the akim of North Kazakhstan region.

Today Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inked a decree to appoint Kumar Aksakalov as the new governor of Kostanay region.





Photo: t.me/KZgovernment















