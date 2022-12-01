Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New akim of Kostanay region named

1 December 2022, 15:19
New akim of Kostanay region named

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Kumar Aksakalov has been appointed as the new akim (governor) of Kostanay region in accordance with the presidential decree, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Native of Kostanay region the newly appointed governor Aksakalov worked at the Presidential Administration in early 2000s. Between 2006 and 2010 he was the akim of Zhambyl region and then up until 2015 he served at the Nur Otan Party.

In 2015 he was named the deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2017 he became the akim of North Kazakhstan region.

Today Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inked a decree to appoint Kumar Aksakalov as the new governor of Kostanay region.


Photo: t.me/KZgovernment





Теги:
Related news
New Governor of Kyzylorda region named
President reappoints akim of Aktobe region
Marat Sultangaziyev gets reappointed as akim of Almaty region
Read also
New Governor of Kyzylorda region named
Nurlan Urakhayev reappointed Abai region Governor
President reappoints akim of Aktobe region
Marat Sultangaziyev gets reappointed as akim of Almaty region
New akim of North Kazakhstan region named
President appoints Oleg Kruk as acting Governor of Pavlodar region
Murat Aitenov reappointed as Mayor of Shymkent
Serik Shapkenov reappointed as Governor of Atyrau region
News Partner
Popular
1 Head of State tasks to establish commission to check country’s readiness for heating season
2 Two new coronavirus strains identified in Brazil
3 Eugene Onegin to take the stage at Astana Opera
4 December 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 President condoles with China over passing of Jiang Zemin

News

https://www.inform.kz/en/new-akim-of-kostanay-region-named_a4008535
https://www.inform.kz/en/new-akim-of-kostanay-region-named_a4008535