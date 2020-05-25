Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New Akim of Kapshagay city named

    25 May 2020, 18:00

    KAPSHAGAY. KAZINFORM - Today a new Akim of the city of Kapshagay was appointed, Kazinform reports.

    Akim of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov has introduced the new head of the city Nurlan Kumatayev to the staff.

    Having met with deputies at the 71st session of the Maslikhat, Amandyk Batalov said that in connection with the transfer to another job of Talgat Kainarbekov, Nurlan Kumatayev was proposed for the post of Akim of the city of Kapshagay.

    Amandyk Batalov thanked T. Kainarbekov his fruitful work and set important tasks for Nurlan Kumatayev, who previously served as deputy Akim of Ili district.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Almaty region Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region