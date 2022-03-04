New akim of Atyrau named

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Meirim Kalaui has been appointed as the akim (mayor) of Atyrau city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Born in 1985 in Atyrau region, Meirim Kalaui graduated from the Atyrau State University in 2006 and the Russian Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation.

He began his professional career in 2006 at Atyrau-Aqparat State Enterprise. Then he worked for Turan LLP and the Atyrau branch of the Republican Television and Radio Complex ‘Qazaqstan’.

Between 2011 and 2012 he was the director of Atyrau-Aqparat State Enterprise.

Afterwards he held various posts in Atyrau region rising through the ranks to become deputy akim of Atyrau city.

On 11 January 2022 he was appointed the first deputy chairman of the Atyrau branch of the Nur Otan Party (later named into AMANAT).