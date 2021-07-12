Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New akim of Almaty district in Nur-Sultan appointed

    12 July 2021, 21:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Bekmurzayev has been appointed as akim (head) of Almaty district of the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    Mr. Bekmurzayev began his career in 2007 at the Employment and Social Programs Department of Astana city (now Nur-Sultan). He also worked for the Ministry of Culture and Information and the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Prior to the recent appointment, he was the head of the investment and entrepreneurship development department of Nur-Sultan city.

    Former akim of Almaty district Bektenbai Yespolov announced he is stepping down from the post on July 9.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    New Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs named
    Deputy Head of Department of Presidential Affairs relieved of post
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    4 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously