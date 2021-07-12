Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New akim of Almaty district in Nur-Sultan appointed

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 July 2021, 21:12
New akim of Almaty district in Nur-Sultan appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Bekmurzayev has been appointed as akim (head) of Almaty district of the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

Mr. Bekmurzayev began his career in 2007 at the Employment and Social Programs Department of Astana city (now Nur-Sultan). He also worked for the Ministry of Culture and Information and the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Prior to the recent appointment, he was the head of the investment and entrepreneurship development department of Nur-Sultan city.

Former akim of Almaty district Bektenbai Yespolov announced he is stepping down from the post on July 9.


Appointments, dismissals   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II