New agricultural machinery plant to create 200 jobs in N Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
29 August 2020, 11:45
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – An agreement to assemble agricultural machinery in North Kazakhstan region has been signed between the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan and the German CLAAS, Kazinform correspondent reports.

After 18 months of talks with the German CLAAS, North Kazakhstan region is finally opening an agricultural machinery plant set to assemble combine harvesters, tractors and sowing complexes. The production zone where the plant is to be based undergoes reconstruction works, the Governor of North Kazakhstan region, Kumar Aksakalov, shared on his social network page.

He also noted that investments to the tune of 3 billion tenge will be funneled into the construction of the plant, which is set to manufacture over 200 units of agricultural machinery and create 200 new jobs.

The governor also informed that funding for the project to make paper had been confirmed. The factory is said to make 5 tons of the finished product as well as process recycled paper, making paper from pulp and paper products from straw. The project is set to facilitate job creation.

