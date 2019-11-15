Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New agricultural facilities launched in Akmola region

Alzhanova Raushan
15 November 2019, 22:01
AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM – Today within the framework of the state program for the development of the agro-industrial complex for 2017-2021 a new feedlot for Shchuchinsky Gormolzavod LLP was launched in the Zerendinsky district of Akmola region, this has been reported by Kazinform with the reference to the Department of Internal Policy of Akmola region.

The feedlot, built on the experience of American farmers implementing modern progressive technologies for keeping livestock, has become one of the largest in Kazakhstan.

«This direction is a priority in the development of agriculture in the Akmola region as the region accounts for a quarter of the grain and poultry produced in the country - 16% of eggs, 11% of flour, 10% of milk, 8% of potatoes. The region also has great potential for increasing the production of cattle meat», said Galymzhan Abdykalikov deputy governor of the region.

In addition, a 500 cattle dairy farm was launched in the village of Atameken, Burabay district.

According to the director of the farm Bolat Abdrakhmanov, the farm was established without attracting large credit funds. The entrepreneur acquired 205 heads of elite cattle from the Czech Republic and Slovakia owing to the state support.

As noted in the Department for Agriculture of the Akmola region the development of dairy and meat production is an important segment of ​​livestock farming. 40 dairy farms are operating in the region. By 2022 the number of the farms is planned to be increased to 67.

As for meat production this year 43 farms were established and more than 6.3 thousand breeding stocks were imported from Australia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and the Russian Federation.

