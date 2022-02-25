New Adviser to President appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Turgumbayev has been appointed as the Adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The former Minister of Internal Affairs was born in 1962 in Almaty city.

Throughout his career he served in the criminal police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Department of Internal Affairs of North Kazakhstan region.

He also headed the Internal Affairs Department of Almaty city between 2006 and 2012. He was the deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 2012 and 2019.

In February 2019 he was designated the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



