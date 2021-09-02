Go to the main site
    New 900-seat school opens its doors in N Kazakhstan

    2 September 2021, 07:52

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A new 900-seat school opened its doors in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region, Governor Kumar Aksakalov said.

    The new school is situated in the Ortalyk microdistrict under construction. A new kindergarten, a sports palace, a park and multistorey houses will also be built there.

    The new school created comfortable conditions for pupils and teachers. It is the fourth school built in the region lately. This year over 75,000 children went to school that is 3 times more against 2020, the Instagram post of the Governor reads.

    Besides, construction of two more rural schools will begin. A new 1,200-seat school and a special needs school will be built in Petropavlovsk. 16 new schools are expected to open their doors under the complex plan.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

