Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

New 900-seat school opens its doors in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 September 2021, 07:52
New 900-seat school opens its doors in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A new 900-seat school opened its doors in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region, Governor Kumar Aksakalov said.

The new school is situated in the Ortalyk microdistrict under construction. A new kindergarten, a sports palace, a park and multistorey houses will also be built there.

The new school created comfortable conditions for pupils and teachers. It is the fourth school built in the region lately. This year over 75,000 children went to school that is 3 times more against 2020, the Instagram post of the Governor reads.

photo

Besides, construction of two more rural schools will begin. A new 1,200-seat school and a special needs school will be built in Petropavlovsk. 16 new schools are expected to open their doors under the complex plan.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Education    North Kazakhstan region   Construction   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed