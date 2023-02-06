New 7.8-magnitude earthquake shakes central Türkiye

ANKARA. KAZINFORM – New earthquake with a 7.8-magnitude has just hit the central part of Türkiye, Kazinform reports.

The tremors of the quake were felt in Damascus, Latakia and other provinces of Syria.

912 people were killed and 5,385 people were injured as a result of the devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake that jolted Pazarcik district of southeastern Kahramanmaras province of Türkiye early Monday morning.

Several provinces in Syria, including Aleppo and Latakia, were damaged by the quake as well.

Earlier it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had extended his condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of mass loss of life as a result of the deadly earthquake.

Photo: ekonomigundemi.com.tr