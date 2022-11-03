Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New 600-seat school in Atyrau to open doors soon
New 600-seat school in Atyrau to open doors soon

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Construction of a 600-seat secondary school completed in Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

Its construction started in 2019. The total area of the building in 8,478 sq m. It has laboratories, a canteen, a gym, tennis, football and basketball grounds.

The new school is expected to solve three-shift schooling problems.

The school will be commissioned by the year end.


