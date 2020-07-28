Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

New 500-bed hospital to be built in Almaty

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
28 July 2020, 11:31
New 500-bed hospital to be built in Almaty

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A total of 27 medical organizations are involved in the fight against COVID-19 in the city of Almaty, this was announced by the city Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev at today’s Government meeting.

As Bakytzhan Sagintayev noted, the percentage of hospitals’ bed occupancy has been reduced from 90 to 50%.

According to him, by the end of August a new 500-bed hospital will be commissioned in the city. Another infectious diseases hospital with the capacity of 300 beds will be put into operation by mid-September. Moreover before October 1, two coronavirus treatment clinics with a capacity of 215 beds will be created on the basis of two hotels at the expense of private investments.

Also, work is underway to study population immunity in Almaty residents. There are already two private laboratories which conduct immune-enzyme assays. In the nearest future three more state laboratories will start operation in the city as well.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev informed that KZT68.5 billion has been allocated from the local budget for providing medical facilities with material and technical equipment.


Akimat    Almaty   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports