New 48 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,631 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection to date. Of them, 113 patients are receiving hospital treatment, while 1,518 are at home care, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

The condition of three patients is estimated as serious, and three patients are critically ill.

48 people tested positive for the COVID-19 countrywide in the past 24 hours.