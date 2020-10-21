Go to the main site
    New 1st Five Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry appointed

    21 October 2020, 16:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Anuar Akhmetzhanov has been named as the First Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in line with the Government’s decree, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

    Born in 1975 in Karaganda city, Mr. Akhmetzhanov is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Johns Hopkins University.

    Throughout his career, he help posts in numerous oil and gas companies. Later he took up the post of the deputy akim (governor) of Karaganda region in 2012. Four years later he joined the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2016, he was appointed as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry and worked there ever since. In the past four years the ministry changed its name three times.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

