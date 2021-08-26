Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Neutralizing ability of antibodies after Sputnik V grows with time — study

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 August 2021, 20:39
BUENOS AIRES. KAZINFORM Antibodies developed after vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine demonstrate a growing capacity to neutralize any COVID strains, which remains high after six months after the inoculation, Argentina’s ministry of science, technologies and productive innovation said on Wednesday, citing a study results.

«Although the amount of antibodies reduces, we see from this study that the antibodies’ quality and ability to neutralize the original variant of SARS-CoV-2 and its strains increases with time after vaccination with Sputnik V,» the ministry’s press service cited Andrea Gamarnik, who led the team of researchers, TASS reports.

«Antibodies undergo a process of gradual maturing, which improves their ability to block the virus and prevent the infection,» she explained.

During the six-month study, Argentinian scientists analyzed 1,800 samples of blood plasma of people on the 21st, 42bd, 120th, and 180th day after vaccination with Sputnik V. Blood samples were taken both from those who had had the disease and those who had never contacted with the coronavirus.

According to the ministry, the study results will be published in a peer-reviewed journal.


