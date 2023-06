Network of seismic stations records earthquake

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An earthquake occurred 428 km north-west of the city of Almaty in the territory of China, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Network of Seismic Stations.

The earthquake was recorded on January 13 at 10:49 a.m. Almaty time. The energy class of the earthquake was 9.8. The magnitude was 4.1.