Network of seismic stations records earthquake

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An earthquake occurred 855 km south-west of the city of Almaty in the territory of Afghanistan, Kazinform reports with reference to the Network of Seismic Stations.

The earthquake was recorded on October 14 at 7:11 a.m. Almaty time. The energy class of the earthquake was 12.3. The magnitude was 5.9.

