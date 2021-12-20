Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Netherlands takes additional measures to curb omicron variant

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 December 2021, 20:20
Netherlands takes additional measures to curb omicron variant

AMSTERDAM. KAZINFORM - The Dutch government announced additional measures on Monday, including a 10-day mandatory quarantine for passengers traveling from the UK, as well as certain other restrictions for EU and Schengen countries’ people to prevent the spread of the COVID-19’s omicron strain, Anadolu Agency reports.

Passengers arriving from very-high-risk countries, including the UK, will have to complete the 10-day mandatory quarantine period, which will be effective from Wednesday through Jan. 14, said an official statement.

The new restrictions will remain effective during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Even if they have a vaccine passport, passengers from the listed countries will be placed in isolation. If they test negative after the fifth day of the quarantine, isolation will terminate before the total of 10 days has elapsed, the statement said.

Earlier on Saturday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said all schools will remain closed until Jan. 9. There will be no events allowed until the lockdown is lifted.

Places, where basic needs are provided, will be open between 05.00 a.m. and 08.00 p.m., while football games continue to be played without fans. Four guests per household will be allowed on Christmas and New Year holidays. Restaurants will be able to serve takeaways.

According to Monday’s announcement, people above the age of 12 who fly to the country from outside the EU and Schengen must provide a negative COVID-19 test result.

Passengers with vaccination passports must also submit a negative PCR test result 48 hours prior to the flight or a negative antigen test result 24 hours before the flight in order to enter the country from outside the Schengen member countries.

It was also noted that the travel restriction that has been applied by the Dutch government due to the omicron variant to the South African Republic, Botswana, Eswatini, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe remains in effect.


Coronavirus   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Omicron  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships