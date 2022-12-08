Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Netflix launches first 3 episodes of Harry and Meghan docuseries

8 December 2022, 20:40
LONDON. KAZINFORM - Millions of Britons are set to watch the first three episodes of a docuseries, Harry and Meghan, which looks into the life in London of Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Anadolu Agency reports.

The new release by the online viewing platform Netflix is thought to reveal the struggles of the couple in the British royal family, which they officially left to settle down in the US after stepping down from royal duties almost 2 years ago.

«No one sees what's happening behind closed doors,» Prince Harry is seen to have said in the trailer, which was released a week ago.

The first part of the series is being released at 8:00 a.m. (0800 GMT) and the next three episodes will follow next Thursday.

The couple last year spoke to a US show, revealing alleged racist approach to Meghan in the Buckingham Palace.

They had alleged at least one senior family member was questioning the skin color of the couple’s then-unborn baby Archie and that Meghan had a huge emotional pressure in the palace.

The couple was last seen in London in September for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

They had stepped down from official palace duties in January 2020 and moved to the US.


