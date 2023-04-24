Go to the main site
    Nepomniachtchi, Liren finish game 10 in tie

    24 April 2023, 08:26

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 23, Ian Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren held game 10 of the 2023 World Chess Champion match in Astana (Kazakhstan), Kazinform learned from championat.com.

    Nepomniachtchi started with black pieces.

    During the game 10, Nepomniachtchi managed to defend against the attacks of the Chinese player. He scored a draw and came close to winning the world champion’s title. After a fierce fight in the first half of the match, the players seemed to have tamed their ardor a little and in the second half they had already tied the score in three games.

    After the game 10, Nepomniachtchi currently leads over Ding 5.5 to 4.5. Game 11 will be held on April 24th.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

