Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nepal's tiger population grows to 355
29 July 2022 21:40

Nepal's tiger population grows to 355

KATHMANDU. KAZINFORM - The tiger population in Nepal has more than doubled in the last 12 years to 355, according to a census released on Friday, Xinhua reports.

«This is a matter of pride that the tiger population has reached 355 as per Nepal's global commitment,» said Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba who made public the census in Kathmandu on the day when the International Tiger Day was marked.

In the first tiger summit held in 2010 in St. Petersburg of Russia, Nepal pledged to double its tiger population in the wild by 2022 along with 12 other countries and regions which still have the species.

In 2010, 121 tigers were found in Nepal, and the figure rose to 198 in 2013 and 235 in 2018, according to the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation.

«It was possible to achieve our goal of doubling the tiger population because of political commitment, contributions from conservation agencies and the support from local people,» Pem Narayan Kadel, secretary at the Ministry of Forest and Environment, told Xinhua.

Chitwan National Park has the largest tiger population of 128 in Nepal, followed by Bardia National Park with 125.


Related news
Ten millionth resident of Tajikistan born
Read also
N. Korea reports 3 new suspected COVID-19 cases: state media
COVID-19 kills 54 more Iranians over past 24 hours
UAE announces 1,216 new COVID-19 cases, 1,159 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hours
Whole town evacuated due to huge fire in Friuli
Brazil creates Emergency Technical Committee for monkeypox
Notre Dame cathedral in Paris to reopen in 2024
Russia records 11,422 daily COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths — crisis center
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 90,000 for 2nd day
Popular
1 Kazakhstan reports 3,095 fresh COVID-19 cases
2 Rains and gusting wind forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 29
3 357 killed, over 400 injured as monsoon rains continue to batter Pakistan
4 Deaf dancers from N Kazakhstan reach World Championships of Performing Arts finals
5 Over 5 mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19

News

Archive